Porsche Centre Kuwait Invites Visitors to Experience Its Latest Lineup at Auto World Show 2025
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Porsche Centre Kuwait – Behbehani Motors Company, the official and exclusive dealer of Porsche in Kuwait – is delivering a show-stopping presence at Auto World Show 2025, with an exceptional lineup of the brand’s luxury sports cars, premium sedans, and high-performance SUVs.
Considered one of the largest and most anticipated automotive events in the region, the exhibition is drawing thousands of visitors — including families, car enthusiasts, and industry leaders — to Hall 8 at Kuwait International Fairgrounds, one of the country’s largest exhibition venues.
Two days into the auto exhibit, and Porsche Centre Kuwait remains a standout attraction, drawing admiration from visitors and exhibitors alike— in a world-class event that continues to set the perfect stage for Porsche to showcase automotive its unrivalled blend of performance, innovation, and luxury.
Featured at the heart of Porsche Centre Kuwait’s unique display is the latest generation of its iconic 911 model: the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS (2026).
With an athletic exterior finished in a striking Crayon shade and a refined Bordeaux Red leather interior — accented by Crayon stitching — the sports car continues to captivate attendees wherever it goes, offering a sensory experience that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation.
Built upon decades of motorsport heritage, the 2026 Carrera GTS embodies Porsche’s timeless balance of power, precision, and prestige. With sharper dynamics, heightened responsiveness, enhanced luxury, and track-ready performance, the new model elevates the 911 journey to new heights.
Riding on distinctive 20/21-inch Carrera GTS wheels, the car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.0 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package — reaffirming Porsche’s enduring legacy in high-performance driving.
Alongside the 911 Carrera GTS, Porsche Centre Kuwait is showcasing a diverse lineup that highlights the brand’s innovation and craftsmanship:
1) The all-electric Taycan, in a striking Shade Green Metallic exterior with a two-tone Black and Bordeaux Red smooth-finish leather interior, standing out as a trailblazer in sustainable driving.
2) Two distinctive Macan models: one powered by an internal combustion engine in Carrara White Metallic with a Black/Bordeaux Red leather interior, and the other fully electric in Ice Grey Metallic with a Club Leather interior in Truffle Brown—demonstrating Porsche’s versatility in the compact SUV segment.
3) The third-generation Cayenne, presented in Arctic Grey with a two-tone Black and Bordeaux Red leather interior, adding to the commanding presence of Porsche and its designs, advanced dynamics, and refined versatility.
4) The Panamera, finished in Black with a meticulously crafted two-tone smooth-finish leather interior in Black and Bordeaux Red, is engaging audiences by embodying the elegance and precision of a modern luxury sports saloon.
On this occasion, Mr. Hany Marie, General Manager of Porsche Centre Kuwait, expressed his excitement, saying: “We are truly delighted to be participating in the Auto World Show for the third consecutive year. This distinctive platform once again allows us to present Porsche’s latest innovations while celebrating the timeless values of performance, luxury, and craftsmanship.”
He also added: “Through our presence at Auto World Show 2025, we aim to further cement Porsche’s leadership in the high-performance vehicle segment and reaffirm our commitment to driving the future of mobility in Kuwait.”
Joining in the enthusiasm in Kuwait, Mr. Mohamed Hassan, Director of Sales at Porsche Middle East and Africa, stated upon his visit to Kuwait to attend the exhibit: “Auto World 2025 is a great setting to meet with our passionate Porsche business partners and owners in Kuwait. The event remains a spectacular showcase of our latest models, including the new 911 Carrera GTS. The Porsche presence here underscores Porsche’s commitment to Porsche Centre Kuwait, one of our key markets in the region.”
To further elevate its participation at Auto World with an added sense of exclusivity, Porsche Centre Kuwait presents a curated selection of special offers, available to visitors during the event – with privileges unveiled throughout the exhibit, ensuring an unforgettable experience with Porsche, and just as rewarding.
For those with a passion for personalisation and individuality, Porsche Centre Kuwait is dedicating Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and Porsche Lifestyle accessories corners throughout the exhibition. These immersive spaces invite visitors to explore the world of Porsche customization.
It serves to mention that Auto World Show 2025 celebrates the very essence of motor sports and automotive culture by blending the thrill of racing icons, exhilarating extreme sports displays, and the innovation of modern vehicles—creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
With bold designs, exquisite interiors, and powerful innovations, Porsche Centre Kuwait’s showcase stands out as a true centerpiece of the event. For those eager to experience Porsche’s unique lineup, the event is set to run until Saturday — with Porsche representatives and expert consultants on hand to welcome visitors, answer questions, and offer personalized insights into the brand’s latest models.
Porsche Centre Kuwait always extends an open invitation to visit its destination Porsche showroom in Shuwaikh, with an opportunity to explore the latest models first-hand. Whether a lifelong Porsche lover or discovering the brand for the first time, the showroom offers a remarkable journey into the world of Porsche.
