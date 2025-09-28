Durga Puja 2025: Maha Saptami Date, Time, Rituals, And Significance
Saptami holds special significance as it marks the beginning of Maa Durga's battle against the demon king Mahishasura. This struggle, which symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, concludes with Vijaya Dashami. On this day, Maa Durga is worshipped in the powerful form of Kaalratri, a fierce manifestation of Adi Shakti. Devotees believe that worshipping her helps remove fear, negativity, and obstacles from life.
The rituals of Maha Saptami begin with Nabapatrika Puja, where nine different plants are tied together, bathed in sacred water, and worshipped as representations of Maa Durga's divine powers. Devotees also perform elaborate Shodashopachara Puja, offering flowers, incense, fruits, and sweets to the Goddess. In many regions, processions, dhak (drum) beats, and chanting of hymns create a vibrant and devotional atmosphere.
While Durga Puja is celebrated nationwide, Maha Saptami holds immense cultural significance in Eastern India, especially in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, and Tripura. Pandals come alive with grand idols , decorations, and cultural performances. Families gather for traditional feasts, prayers, and community bonding. Across India, devotees also observe fasting, chant mantras, and dress in auspicious colors dedicated to the day.
Maha Saptami reminds us that inner strength and courage can defeat negativity. It is not just a religious observance but a celebration of resilience, positivity, and faith in the divine.
