Apple Growers Face Deepening Crisis Due To Cold Storage Shortage

File photo

Srinagar- Kashmir's apple industry – often described as the backbone of the valley's economy – continues to reel under crisis this year. While highway blockades and low demand have already dented the season, the shortage of cold storage space has now left small and medium-scale growers in despair, forcing many to sell their produce at throwaway prices.

Small growers from Shopian, Pulwama, and adjoining districts said that while the government often advises them to make use of cold storage facilities during market slowdowns, the ground reality is very different.

“Tell us, what is the benefit of cold storage units when we can't even store our produce in them?” asked Abdul Rashid, an orchardist from Pulwama.“We were waiting for better market rates by storing our apples, but when we approached the units, they said all slots were booked months ago. This facility only secures the position of big traders, while small and middle-class growers like us are left helpless.”

Another grower, Ghulam Ahmad from Shopian, urged immediate government action.“In every crisis, we are told to rely on cold storage. But capacity is far less than demand. Unless new units are established, this problem will haunt growers every year,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Growers also complained about the skyrocketing freight charges and low demand.

Bashir Ahmad, a dealer at Jabli Pora Mandi, highlighted their dilemma:“Imagine the plight of a grower; he can neither send produce outside due to high freight costs and low demand nor store them in cold storage due to advance bookings. What option is left except to sell apples at a loss?”

“Without immediate intervention, lakhs of families dependent on the apple trade will continue to suffer,” he said.