National Advocacy Groups Drive SCA Awareness And AED Deployment AED SERVICE AMERICA Sees Unprecedented Growth

- Douglas C. ComstockWINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Organizations like Parent Heart Watch, Project ADAM, and Simon's Heart have made incredible strides in raising awareness about Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) and the critical importance of early detection and treatment. Through their tireless advocacy, education initiatives, and collaboration with schools, businesses, and communities nationwide, these groups have brought lifesaving conversations about SCA into the mainstream. Their work has directly led to wider deployment of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across the country - a vital step in increasing survival rates.But as experts remind us, simply having AEDs available is not enough. These lifesaving devices must be properly maintained, monitored, and kept in compliance with regulatory standards to ensure they are always“response ready.” This is where companies like AED SERVICE AMERICA have stepped in to support the movement, delivering professional onsite AED maintenance and robust AED service plans that ensure devices function flawlessly in a moment of need.“Over the last five years, we've seen a 100% year-over-year growth rate,” says Douglas Comstock, Director of AED SERVICE AMERICA.“This surge is a direct reflection of the amazing work organizations like Parent Heart Watch, Project ADAM, and Simon's Heart have done to make SCA prevention a national priority. These groups understand that having AEDs widely deployed is only part of the solution - they must also be maintained and inspected regularly. Our mission is to make sure every AED we service is ready when it counts.”AED SERVICE AMERICA's AED service plans have become the gold standard for businesses, schools, fitness centers, and public facilities that want to go beyond simply installing AEDs. Their comprehensive, compliant, onsite AED maintenance programs include scheduled device checks, battery and electrode replacement, software updates, and documentation support for state and federal compliance. This approach ensures that AEDs meet readiness requirements and eliminates the risk of discovering a dead battery or expired pads during a cardiac emergency.The impact of these efforts cannot be overstated. Sudden Cardiac Arrest remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States, claiming more than 350,000 lives annually. Survival rates drop by 10% for every minute defibrillation is delayed, making immediate access to a working AED a life-or-death factor. By combining grassroots advocacy, public education, and professional AED management programs, communities are closing the gap between cardiac arrest and life-saving treatment.AED SERVICE AMERICA continues to work closely with advocacy groups to educate organizations on the difference between online management tools and full-service, onsite AED maintenance. Comstock explains,“An AED is only as good as its readiness. A web portal can tell you when maintenance is due, but it doesn't physically check your device. Our trained technicians put hands and eyes on every AED, every visit, to guarantee it is response-ready. That peace of mind is priceless.”As the push for AED access and early defibrillation gains momentum, AED SERVICE AMERICA stands at the forefront, partnering with organizations, municipalities, and corporations nationwide. Their expertise, coupled with the unwavering dedication of advocacy groups, is changing the way communities prepare for SCA events and, ultimately, saving lives.For more information about AED SERVICE AMERICA and their industry-leading AED service plans, visit or contact: AED SERVICE AMERICA provides compliant, onsite AED maintenance and management across every FDA approved brand in all 50 states.Media Contact:Doug ComstockDirector of Business DevelopmentAED SERVICE AMERICA...860-970-3250

