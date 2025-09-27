Emirates Franchise Association Champions Franchising As Catalyst For Sector Innovation And Sustainability

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Emirates Franchise Association, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, took part as the Franchise Enabler Partner at the 7th edition of the Future Food Forum. Held on September 23-24 in Dubai under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and organized by the UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group, the forum drew extensive participation from senior officials, decision-makers, and experts across the global food value chain.

Conference discussions focused on building more resilient and sustainable food systems, while highlighting franchising's crucial role in driving innovation and investment within the food and beverage sector. The Association engaged closely with numerous local and regional companies, presenting its mission and strategic objectives. It attracted significant interest from investors and entrepreneurs eager to join the franchising ecosystem and explored opportunities for involvement in upcoming events and exhibitions.

In her opening address Her Excellency Noor Al Tamimi, Board member of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Chairperson of the Emirates Franchise remarked:“The food and beverage sector stands as a cornerstone of the UAE's economic diversification strategy. Franchising goes beyond simply replicating business models; it serves as a powerful vehicle to accelerate innovation, embed operational excellence, and ensure the consistent delivery of high-quality consumer experiences both domestically and internationally.”

She added,“We are proud of the UAE's leadership in shaping the future of franchising globally, anchored in a unique vision originating from Abu Dhabi. This vision positions the UAE as a global franchising hub by empowering national brands to expand internationally, boosting their competitiveness, and supporting entrepreneurs and startups as they enter the franchising space. The Association functions as a pivotal platform connecting investors and brands, facilitating knowledge exchange, and fostering strategic partnerships that fuel sector growth and solidify franchising's role as a key driver of economic diversification and sustainable development.”

Al Taimi concluded by emphasizing that collaboration, expansion, and sustainability will form the foundation of the food and beverage sector's future. She urged the business community to leverage the opportunities the Association offers to enhance competitiveness and elevate the global presence of Emirati brands.

Role of the Emirates Franchise Associati:

The Emirates Franchise Association plays a critical role in bolstering the UAE's standing in the franchising sector by empowering national brands and equipping them with the essential technical, legal, and regulatory frameworks required to build successful franchise models. The Association actively promotes franchising culture through international conferences, training programs, and workshops aimed at raising awareness among entrepreneurs and investors.

Through robust participation in international exhibitions and global engagements, the Association has forged strategic alliances with international federations and companies, opening broader avenues for Emirati brands to expand beyond domestic markets.

Committed to nurturing UAE brands within the food and beverage industry, the Association strives to elevate them to global standards while attracting leading franchise concepts and brands to the country. This dual approach enhances the UAE's reputation as a preferred destination for global brands and as a springboard for national enterprises to access international markets.