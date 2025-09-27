EGA Offers Jobs To More Than 100 Young UAE Nationals At Ru'ya Careers UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,September 2025: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, has offered jobs to more than 100 young UAE Nationals at Ru'ya Careers UAE.

EGA's recruitment team received more than 1,800 applications from UAE National job seekers and conducted around 100 interviews during the three-day event, mostly for positions on the company's long-running National Training and Graduate Training programmes.

Some 148 UAE Nationals, including 86 women, have joined EGA since January 2025. New recruits from the Ru'ya Career Fair are expected to start from April 2026.

EGA already has one of the highest Emiratisation rates of any major company on a like-for-like basis accounting for the high proportion of blue-collar roles in heavy industry.

EGA's in-focus Emiratisation rate was 44.5 per cent at the end of 2024. EGA aims to accelerate in-focus Emiratisation to reach 50 per cent by 2027. This means EGA expects to hire up to 600 UAE Nationals over the period.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said:“At EGA, we see the development of young UAE Nationals not only as a national duty, but as a strategic driver of our success. At this year's Ru'ya Careers UAE, we offered roles to more than 100 Emiratis, most of whom will join our established National and Graduate Training Programmes. These programmes have launched thousands of careers since the 1980s and continue to prepare the next generation to thrive in heavy industry. I look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to our company.”

EGA's National Training programmes develop high school leavers for technical roles in the company's industrial operations and administration. More than 5,000 UAE Nationals have graduated from these programmes since they were first established in 1982, with many then having long and successful careers with EGA.

EGA's Graduate Training programme provides university graduates with an approximately 18-month training programme enabling them to assume permanent, leading roles in the organisation.

More than 1,300 UAE Nationals now work at EGA. Over 700 of EGA's Emirati employees are under the age of 35.

EGA has participated in over 70 career fairs so far in 2025, including both major fairs and EGA's own recruitment drives.