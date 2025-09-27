'States Of Endurance' Road Trip Across America Honours The Culture Of Mclaren And Mindset Of Endurance 30 Years On From Le Mans Victory



McLaren's 'States of Endurance' road trip spanned 3,867 miles across eight US states, celebrating 30 years since the brand's iconic 1995 Le Mans victory

Three McLaren supercars – the 750S Coupe & Spider and Artura Spider – driven by McLaren pro and Trophy drivers made fan-focused 'Pit Stops' at McLaren retailers nationwide, from Monterey to Miami

The journey showcased McLaren's racing DNA and endurance spirit, featuring exclusive models like the 750S Le Mans edition and Project: Endurance, ahead of McLaren's return to top-class endurance racing in 2027 A link to a film recounting the epic States of Endurance journey can be found here

Three McLaren supercars, eight US states, and 3,867 miles of open road; McLaren's 'States of Endurance' road trip has taken the spirit of McLaren and the brand's enduring racing DNA across the United States, as part of celebrations marking the 30-year legacy of iconic victory at Le Mans in 1995, and more.

The drive, undertaken by McLaren pro and Trophy racing drivers Paul Rees, Jack Barlow and Oliver Webb at the wheel of the multiple award-winning McLaren 750S coupe & Spider, and the McLaren Artura Spider, saw 'Pit Stop' visits to events held in collaboration with McLaren retailers spanning the West to East Coast route.

The States of Endurance cars – in liveries representing the Dawn, Day and Night phases of a 24-hour race – are a showcase of how racing DNA and the endurance mindset consolidate in lightweight supercars of meticulous quality that can deliver not only of thrilling track performance when demanded, but an unforgettable driving experience to the destination. The route driven by the cars across the States was plotted not only to bring the trip to directly to the McLaren community and clients, but also to eclipse the distance typically driven by cars competing in the Le Mans 24 hours.

As the official partner for the drive, TUMI provided luggage for the journey with pieces from the TUMI | McLaren Spring 2025 collection, including the Velocity Backpack in Super Grey. The latest collaboration blends automotive inspiration with design excellence, and can be personalised in-store, as experienced by the States of Endurance drivers.

Beginning in Monterey, California, the start-line for this epic journey included the North American debut of Project: Endurance at Monterey Car Week. Pit Stops in collaboration with McLaren retailers included events in Newport Beach, Scottsdale, Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando and the final stop in Miami. Each one offered supercar enthusiasts and motorsports fans the opportunity to engage with our States of Endurance drivers and cars, while owner convoys joined parts of the journey.

The events also provided a chance to experience the legacy and future of McLaren in endurance racing, with displays of the 750S Le Mans that marks three decades since iconic victory, and the Project: Endurance car which represents the customer car programme associated with McLaren's re-entry into endurance racing's top class from 2027 onwards.

Endurance racing, and the Le Mans 24, are the ultimate test of resilience in the racing world – a tale of resilience told first hand by Justin Bell, one of the drivers of the winning McLaren F1 GTR from the 1995 race. The driver featured as one of several people who met with our States of Endurance drivers along the route, ranging from ranchers, astronauts, and world-record holding athletes, each one with their own story of what endurance means to them.

“Endurance racing represents McLaren's tenacity, and the States of Endurance journey is a perfect intersection of our endurance heritage with the cutting-edge engineering, technologies and uncompromising standards that make our supercars capable of experiences that still resonate with the driver long after the journey ends. We have brought our community of passionate fans and clients together to experience the thrill and resilience that defines McLaren, while our States of Endurance drivers have discovered for themselves how endurance can transcend beyond the track, to be feeling; a mindset to live by.”

Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Automotive:

The McLaren road-car line-up is built from racing DNA that enables the brand to compete across a complete spectrum of elite motorsport, from Formula 1 to endurance racing and beyond. The benchmark beating McLaren 750S, the lightest and most powerful series production McLaren supercar ever, delivers a stunning breadth of abilities that allows no compromise. The high-performance hybrid McLaren Artura is underpinned by the McLaren philosophy of super-lightweight engineering, and showcases the full range of McLaren attributes, including distinctive design, unrivalled performance, dynamic excellence and engineering innovation.

The next showcase of the key attributes of luxury performance, groundbreaking technology and astonishing dynamics manifests in the new McLaren W1; McLaren's next '1' car and the ground-breaking successor to two of the greatest supercars ever – the McLaren F1 and McLaren P1– which is close to completing its own 'States of Endurance' test and validation programme.