Ukraine Lacks Funding To Produce Interceptor Drones - Zelensky
"As for full funding, for example for interceptors, we have already deployed a robust production system. Many Ukrainian companies already know how to do this, but funding is insufficient. In other words, today we do not have the necessary resources to take respective steps," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky: Parliamentary elections in Moldova pose risk for Europe
He noted that funds for producing weapons, including drones, are planned to come from controlled exports of domestically produced arms, negotiations on which are already underway.
On September 21, Zelensky said Ukraine had made initial proposals to partners for exporting modern weapons of its own manufacture.
