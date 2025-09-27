'Tales Of Travellers': Sharjah's Narrator Forum Calls For Atlas Of Arab Journeys

Creating a specialised encyclopedia and a comprehensive atlas of Arab travel literature was among the landmark set of recommendations made at the conclusion of the 25th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF) on Friday.

Organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the five-day gathering brought together more than 120 narrators, scholars, and cultural figures from 37 countries, making it one of the most internationally diverse editions to date.

The silver jubilee edition carried the theme“Tales of Travellers” and experts renewed calls to scientifically document and study travellers' tales as a cornerstone of cultural heritage. The event also featured three major exhibitions: 'Around the World', 'Art of Horizons' that celebrated the legacy of Ibn Battuta, and an art showcase of Mira Al Qassim.

“This year's edition of SINF succeeded in spotlighting the intellectual journeys of storytellers and travellers, whose narratives and experiences will serve as a valuable cultural legacy for future generations,” noted Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and head of the organising committee.

Celebrating Emirati women travellers

SINF celebrated the spirit of Emirati women travellers, where they shared their journeys across rugged mountains and remote islands, reflecting their endurance, cultural openness, and personal growth.

In one of the sessions, Emirati Fatima Al Loghani recounted her thrilling motorcycle adventures from the Alps, across Europe, Asia, and beyond. Fatima shared she was the only woman among 15 professional riders during her first major trip to the Alps, where she completed an eight-day journey covering 2,500 km.

Trained by a Swedish instructor in Oman and certified by a German school, her journey later took her to India, reaching 5,400 meters on a Himalayan 450 motorcycle, and through Scandinavia on a grueling 10-day expedition across Norway, Denmark, and Sweden.

Her most challenging adventure came in February this year, riding solo for 5,400kms from Dubai through Croatia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Serbia, overcoming a serious accident in Iraq.

Fatim, a mother of two daughters aged 17 and 13, began motorcycling at 44. She emphasised meticulous planning, avoiding night rides, and documenting her travels on TikTok to keep her family, especially her mother, updated.

Meanwhile, Salma Al Hafeeti shared her unique experience on Socotra Island, renowned for its rare biodiversity and rich cultural heritage. During a week-long retreat without internet access, she immersed herself in the island's pristine nature, inspiring her next literary work. She shared that among her most memorable encounters was meeting the famed“Cave Man,” who lived in his cave for 62 years and chose a life of solitude.

UAE and Arabian Gulf

Meanwhile, in another session titled“Cities of the UAE and the Arabian Gulf in Travellers' and Geographers' Writings”, moderated by Dr Salem Al Teneiji, three research papers explored the contributions of travellers and geographers in documenting Emirati cities and ports.

The first paper, presented by Talal Al Rumaithi, examined the 1958 journey of the head of the Kuwaiti UN delegation to the UAE and Qatar, while Mohammed Jassim Al Sidah reviewed detailed observations on emerging educational institutions in Sharjah and the role of Kuwaiti collaboration in strengthening cultural ties.

The second paper by Wafaa Salem Al Hashimi focused on the Andalusian traveller Ibn Jubayr and his Hajj journeys in the 12th and 13th centuries; while the third paper, written by Fatima Al Mazrouei, titled“Al Dhafra Between History and Literature”, highlighted Ali Al Kindi Al Marr's work in documenting Al Dhafra's history, desert routes, water resources, and popular poetry that focused on understanding Emirati cultural identity.

Dr Al Teneiji also discussed his paper analysing the descriptions of Emirati cities by four travellers from the 9th to 13th centuries Hijri, highlighting towns such as Julfar, Dibba, Fujairah, and Sharjah as active trade hubs and cultural bridges.