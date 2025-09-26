Apparo Announces CEO Transition

Kim Lanphear

Kim Lanphear leaves 16-year legacy of transformation as Lavonne McLean prepares to lead Apparo's next chapter.

- Kim LanphearCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kim Lanphear has announced her decision to leave the role of Apparo 's CEO, effective July 1, 2026. She has served Apparo for 16 years, leading the organization for the past 13. Recognizing that nonprofits desperately need support to overcome their technology and business process challenges, but simply could not afford them, Kim led the transition of Apparo from a fee-for-service model to the pro bono nonprofit it is today. She started from the ground up, building a team of passionate business experts who understood the intersection of technology and transformation.Over this time, Apparo has grown considerably, with metrics of:- Philanthropic giving tripled since 2009- Event sponsorship nearly doubled since 2009- Annual value delivered to the community quadrupled to more than $5 million- Nonprofits served multiplied more than 10-fold, reaching nearly 600 annuallyKim shares,“It has been a joy to champion this mission. I am so proud of the accomplishments of our team and the support of our community. Together, we have built an organization that has saved our community millions of dollars from misdirected, misunderstood, or unplanned-for technology initiatives. We have driven resilience and built capacity for more than 1,200 nonprofits, helping them improve hundreds of thousands of lives in our communities.“Thanks to the partnership of our corporate and nonprofit network , I have become a better leader and wiser professional. I look forward to spending more time and travelling with my husband and family.”In July 2025, the Apparo Board of Directors convened a transition task force to select Apparo's new CEO. As a part of a thoughtful and deliberate succession process, the Board of Directors unanimously selected Lavonne McLean, Apparo's Chief Operating Officer, as the next CEO of Apparo. A 10-year Apparo veteran with deep experience in nonprofit capacity building and strong relationships across the nonprofit and technology communities, Lavonne has provided strategic direction and operational excellence that have been vital to Apparo's growth. Her deep understanding of the organization's mission, strong relationships with our partners, and proven ability to lead make her the ideal choice to guide Apparo into the future.Apparo's Board Chair, Darrell Thompson, adds,“While this transition represents continuity, it is also an opportunity for a fresh perspective. The Board is enthusiastic and confident that with Lavonne's leadership, Apparo will build on our progress and reach new heights of impact across the communities we serve. The Board, staff, and community are united in support of this vision, and we are excited about what lies ahead. We invite you to join us in celebrating Kim for her remarkable contributions and in warmly welcoming Lavonne as our new CEO. Together, we look forward to an inspiring next chapter for Apparo”.

