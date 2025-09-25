Amadeus Introduces World's First Thinking Blockchain: Turning Wasted Mining Power Into AI Intelligence

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Revolutionizing AI Infrastructure: Transforming Wasted Energy into Autonomous Intelligence on the Blockchain

Panama City, 25th September 2025, ZEX PR WIRE – Amadeus is introducing the world's first blockchain that converts mining waste into AI intelligence. The breakthrough 'thinking blockchain' transforms energy typically wasted on meaningless crypto mining calculations into useful AI training, enabling anyone to deploy self-evolving AI agents without coding expertise.

As AI infrastructure faces skyrocketing costs and centralization risks, Amadeus addresses these challenges by creating a secure, scalable platform where network security directly fuels AI progress. This launch taps into the exploding AI agents market, projected to grow from $7.9 billion today to $236 billion by 20341, offering developers, enterprises, and individuals a decentralized alternative for building intelligent systems.

At its core, Amadeus replaces wasteful mining with meaningful computations that power AI development, ensuring every network operation contributes real value. Unlike traditional proof-of-work systems that burn energy without purpose, Amadeus creates an economic flywheel: more mining leads to stronger AI capabilities, attracting further resources and driving network growth.



Key innovations include:



Self-Evolving AI Agents : Deploy intelligent agents that adapt in real-time using the Nova AI compiler, with all improvements recorded immutably on-chain.

Swarm Coordination and Oracle Streams : Easily assemble AI teams with drag-and-drop modules for tasks like perception and planning, integrated with live data feeds for weather, finance, or news.

No-Code Agent Deployment : Anyone can create and monetize AI agents, democratizing access to advanced technology. High-Performance Infrastructure : Achieves 0.5-second transaction finality, making it suitable for real-time applications while maintaining full decentralization.

Real-World Applications for AI Agents

Amadeus empowers practical use cases that blend AI and blockchain, such as autonomous agents that trade assets, generate content, or manage businesses entirely on-chain. For example, a developer could deploy an AI agent to monitor market data, execute trades, and optimize strategies automatically, all verifiable, censorship-resistant, and free from platform risks.

This opens doors for enterprises seeking cost-effective AI solutions and individuals building passive income streams through intelligent automation.

Standing Out in the AI-Blockchain Space

While projects like Render Network and Akash focus on decentralized compute, and SingularityNET or Fetch emphasize AI marketplaces, Amadeus differentiates through its uPoW mechanism, which turns mining into direct AI contributions without premine, VCs, or energy waste. Backed by a team with decades in blockchain, AI, and distributed systems, including ex-FAANG engineers and leaders from multi-billion-dollar crypto projects.

The $AMA token, with a 1 billion total supply fully mined through useful work, powers the ecosystem. A 100 million $AMA community treasury funds grants for mining infrastructure, SDKs, and AI tools, fostering organic growth.

“With hardware advancing rapidly, we anticipate our validator network expanding 10 to 100 times, creating a resilient foundation enterprises can trust for mission-critical AI,” added Ivan Svirid , Co-Founder of Amadeus Protocol.

Looking Ahead

The mainnet positions Amadeus for rapid ecosystem expansion. In Q4 2025 will see:



The Nova Runtime deployment enabling AI agent capabilities First exchange partnership to expand $AMA accessibility.

The 2026 roadmap focuses on enterprise adoption with a dedicated GPU marketplace and the launch of the ecosystem grants program to accelerate developer onboarding. Developers and interested users can join the Amadeus community Discord at for updates and collaboration opportunities.

1



About Amadeus Protocol

Amadeus Protocol is an open-source blockchain pioneering autonomous intelligence via useful proof of work. By enabling self-evolving AI on a decentralized network, it addresses centralization and inefficiency in AI infrastructure. For more, visit , follow @amadeusprotocol on X ( ), join Discord ( ), or Telegram ( ).