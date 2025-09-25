Analytixinsight Inc. Provides Update To Reverse Takeover Transaction With Polymath Research Inc

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - AnalytixInsight Inc.(""), announces it has further amended and restated the amalgamation agreement (the "") originally entered into on March 3, 2025, as amended and restated on May 13, 2025 and June 27, 2025 (together, the "") among AnalytixInsight, Polymath Research Inc. ("") and 16737803 Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of AnalytixInsight (""). AnalytixInsight announces that, in light of the signed Third Amended Amalgamation Agreement, it has elected to cancel its previously scheduled annual general and special meeting (the "") set for October 20, 2025. The AGSM has been rescheduled and will now take place on December 9, 2025. Further details regarding the AGSM will be provided in due course.

On September 25, 2025, AnalytixInsight, Polymath and Subco entered into the Third Amended Amalgamation Agreement, pursuant to which the outside date was changed to January 31, 2026. All other provisions of the Prior Amalgamation Agreement continue in full force and effect.

In addition to shareholder approval of AnalytixInsight and Polymath, the completion of the reverse takeover transaction (the " Transaction ") is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, closing conditions customary to transactions of the nature of the Transaction, the approval of all regulatory bodies having jurisdiction in connection with the Transaction, acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") and disinterested AnalytixInsight shareholder approval. The Transaction cannot close until the required AnalytixInsight shareholder approval is obtained. The Transaction and related transactions are subject to the satisfaction or, where permitted, waiver of certain additional conditions precedent. There is no guarantee that these conditions will be met at all or before the outside date of January 31, 2026 and there can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of AnalytixInsight should be considered highly speculative.

