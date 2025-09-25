Lovell Government Services Partners With Sim2grow To Enhance Nurse Training Across Federal Healthcare Systems

Partnership expands access to innovative simulation tools for medication safety and nurse readiness.

- Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LovellGovernment Services and [name], a leading provider of [products], announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as [name] Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.Sim2Grow's Medication Administration Training System is a comprehensive simulation solution designed to improve nurse readiness and medication safety. The system provides a realistic, hands-on environment that replicates the full process of medication administration, from secure dispensing to bedside delivery. Built by nurse educators for healthcare educators, Sim2Grow helps organizations standardize training, reduce errors, and build staff confidence in high-stakes clinical environments. Federal healthcare facilities can use Sim2Grow to support onboarding of new nurses, transition-to-practice programs, and ongoing unit-based competencies, ensuring nurses are well-prepared to deliver safe, effective patient care.As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Lovell is excited to introduce Sim2Grow to federal healthcare providers. The product is now available through the Department of Veterans Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). By listing products on these contract vehicles, Lovell simplifies the acquisition process and supports government agencies in achieving their SDVOSB procurement goals.“We're excited to partner with Sim2Grow to equip nurses with the tools they need to provide the highest quality care to veterans across the country,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“This partnership allows us to expand access to our Medication Administration Training System to nurses who serve our nation's veterans, service members, and tribal communities,” said Kateri Gabriele, RN, Co-Founder of Sim2Grow.“We designed this system to mirror real-world practice so nurses can build confidence and competence in a safe learning environment. Working with Lovell helps us ensure that more healthcare teams have the tools they need to prevent errors and provide excellent patient care.”For more information, visit or .About Sim2GrowSim2Grow has created a realistic simulation solution for nurse training, designed by nurses for nurses. The Medication Administration Training System equips healthcare educators with a hands-on, standardized approach to teaching safe medication practices, making it a vital resource for federal healthcare facilities.Learn more atAbout Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at

