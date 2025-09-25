Trustlucent By Sadra Boushehri Design Studio Wins Gold In A' Kitchen Furniture Design Awards

Trustlucent

Innovative Connected Dining Table Recognized for Excellence in Design, Functionality, and Craftsmanship

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of kitchen furniture design, has announced Trustlucent by Sadra Boushehri Design Studio as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Kitchen Furniture, Equipment and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design, functionality, and innovation of Trustlucent, setting it apart as a groundbreaking creation in the industry.Trustlucent's award-winning design demonstrates its relevance to current trends and needs within the kitchen furniture industry. By seamlessly integrating advanced engineering and minimalist aesthetics, Trustlucent aligns with the growing demand for functional yet visually appealing solutions in contemporary kitchen spaces. This recognition underscores the practical benefits and innovative features that Trustlucent offers to users, industry professionals, and stakeholders alike.The connected dining table boasts a range of unique features that contribute to its outstanding design. The transparent glass base and hidden connections create a stunning floating effect, while the inverted pyramid structure enhances stability and reinforces the bond between wood and glass. The use of reinforced beech wood edges ensures durability, and the oak veneer surface resists moisture and scratches. Trustlucent's ability to seamlessly integrate with any contemporary kitchen island further demonstrates its versatility and adaptability.Winning the Golden A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Sadra Boushehri Design Studio to continue pushing the boundaries of design and innovation in future projects. This recognition not only validates the studio's commitment to excellence but also inspires the team to explore new possibilities and set higher standards within the kitchen furniture industry. By consistently delivering cutting-edge designs, Sadra Boushehri Design Studio aims to drive positive change and elevate the overall quality of kitchen furniture solutions.Team MembersTrustlucent was designed by a talented team at Sadra Boushehri Design Studio. Sadra Boushehri served as the Creative Director, guiding the overall vision of the project. Najmeh Yavari, Mahsa Zarei, and Tahmineh Saboursadeghzadeh contributed their expertise as Designers, while Hadi Dehghan brought the design to life as the Visualist.Interested parties may learn more about Trustlucent and its award-winning design by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website:About Sadra Boushehri Design StudioEstablished in 2004 by Sadra Boushehri, Sadra Boushehri Design Studio is a renowned design firm based in Iran. The studio's team of architects brings extensive expertise from collaborations with top European flat-furniture brands, enabling them to deliver creative and up-to-date solutions. With a focus on cabinets, wardrobes, and overall interiors, Sadra Boushehri Design Studio continues to expand its scope, ensuring a synergy of design and functionality in each project.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, impact, and skill within the Kitchen Furniture, Equipment and Fixtures Design category. Recipients of this award are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including functionality, ergonomics, aesthetics, material quality, durability, space utilization, environmental impact, ease of maintenance, technology integration, safety features, user comfort, adaptability, cultural relevance, originality, cost-effectiveness, efficiency in production, practicality, storage solutions, lighting considerations, and color and texture harmony. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, inspiring future generations of designers to push the boundaries of kitchen furniture design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Kitchen Furniture, Equipment and Fixtures Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding designs in the kitchen furniture industry. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionary furniture designers, innovative design agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential entities worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert jury members, industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers evaluate submissions based on pre-established criteria. By participating in this esteemed award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and contribute to the advancement of the kitchen furniture industry. 