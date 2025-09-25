Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran’s President Rejects Nuclear Weapons Claims

Iran’s President Rejects Nuclear Weapons Claims


2025-09-25 02:31:03
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, firmly rejecting any intention by his country to develop nuclear weapons.

"I hereby declare once more, before this assembly, that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb," Pezeshkian stated during the General Debate. "We do not seek nuclear weapons. This is our belief based on the edict issued by the Supreme Leader and by religious authorities. Therefore, we never sought weapons of mass destruction, nor will we ever seek them."

Pezeshkian also criticized efforts by Britain, France, and Germany—collectively known as the E3 and signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement—to reinstate United Nations sanctions on Tehran, calling the move “illegitimate.”

The E3 nations claimed to have activated the snapback mechanism outlined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by notifying the UN Security Council on August 28, citing Tehran’s alleged "non-performance."

However, questions have been raised over the legality of this action, as the E3 bypassed the JCPOA’s Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which formally endorses the deal.

According to the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, the DRM has a 35-day period to resolve disputes, with the snapback of sanctions only permissible if the disagreement remains unresolved after this timeframe.

MENAFN25092025000045017169ID1110108658

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search