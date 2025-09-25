Angad Bedi Celebrates Late Father Bishan Singh Bedi's Legacy On His Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi fondly remembered his late father, legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, on his birth anniversary.

Marking the special day, the actor shared a heartfelt note celebrating his father's legacy and cherishing the bond they shared. Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad posted a few throwback images of his father playing cricket. In one of the pictures, the late legendary cricketer can be seen looking at the field with a ball in his hand, while another shows Bishan Singh Bedi in action, bowling.

Angad also shared personal moments with his father - one photo captures the father-son duo sitting together, while another is from the actor's wedding. Alongside the images, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor wrote,“Happy birthday pitaji!! May you always be tossing it up!!25 th sept 1946..”

Widely regarded as one of the greatest spin bowlers in cricket history, Bishan Singh Bedi represented India in Test matches between 1966 and 1979. A key member of the iconic Indian spin quartet, he went on to captain the national side in 22 Tests. Over his illustrious career, he played 67 Tests and claimed 266 wickets.

Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on October 23, 2023. He had been battling age-related health complications and had undergone multiple surgeries in the years leading up to his demise.

In 2024, Angad Bedi and his wife Neha Dhupia announced the revival of the Bishan Singh Bedi Cricket Coaching Trust (BBCCT), an initiative that had been originally established by the legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. The couple along with the Bedi family, hosted an event in the National Capital to honor the late cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi and celebrate his lasting legacy on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Reflecting on his father's legacy, Angad Bedi had said, "To celebrate his commitment towards the game, my father always considered his fellow cricketers as his family members. He firmly believed that the more you give to the game, the more it will give back to you, but without expecting anything in return. His mantra was to stay committed and keep your head down. We would like to take his trust forward and, with this initiative, uphold his teachings. He always believed in supporting cricket at the grassroots level and providing cricketers with a platform to showcase their talent.”