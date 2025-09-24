Dubai Fountain To Reopen On October 1, Emaar Confirms
After months of anticipation and a five-month renovation, visitors can look forward to an even more spectacular display of water, light, and music as the Dubai Fountain comes to life next month. In a statement to Khaleej Times, Emaar has confirmed that the Dubai Fountain is on track to reopen on October 1, 2025.
The iconic fountain, located near the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, has long been one of the city's most beloved attractions , mesmerising millions of visitors with its perfectly synchronised choreography of water jets, music, and lights. Since its temporary closure in May, work has been underway to enhance every aspect of the show, promising a more immersive and visually striking experience when it returns.
The renovation involved hundreds of engineers , technicians, and designers working around the clock to upgrade the fountain's mechanical systems, lighting, and sound. New high-tech equipment has been installed to ensure smoother water movements and brighter, more dynamic illumination, elevating the overall performance for spectators.
In addition to the technical upgrades, the surrounding promenade saw digital installations along the waterfront to display vibrant content, even as the fountain prepares for its big comeback.
When it announced the closure in February , Emaar had assured that the fountain will be“even more spectacular” upon its return, adding that the upgrades will create a“more immersive show.”
