Kareena Kapoor Starts Shooting For 68Th Film 'Daayra' With Amazing Meghna Gulzar, Prithviraj Sukumaran
Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a video from the script-reading of the upcoming film. The clip also featured photoshoots of the two actors.
“Day 1 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi ... Send love and blessings,” Kareena wrote.
“Daayra” delves deep into the complexities of today's society, confronting urgent and unsettling truths that resonate with the times.
This gripping crime-drama thriller unravels the timeless conflict between crime, punishment, and justice, with Kareena and Prithviraj bringing raw intensity and gravitas to their powerful roles.
Earlier this year, Kareena had spoken about the film and said:“As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director's chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true.”
She said that the opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight.
“And I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”
Following the success of“Sam Bahadur,” this marks Meghna's next directorial venture - a gripping tale that brings together a powerhouse creative team and a compelling narrative.
Kareena made her debut in 2000. The romantic drama is directed by J. P. Dutta. It marked the debut of both the leading actors, Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor. The film also starred Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Anupam Kher.
It is the story of an unnamed Indian Muslim, who helps illegal refugees from India and Pakistan cross the border through the Great Rann of Kutch. The film is attributed to being inspired by the short story "Love Across the Salt Desert" by Keki N. Daruwalla.
