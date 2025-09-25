World Summit For Social Development To Strengthen Solidarity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Minister of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi affirmed that the Doha Declaration, which is set to be adopted at the Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD2) to be held in Doha from November 4-6, will serve as a solid foundation for unifying global efforts and reinforcing commitments toward achieving social justice and sustainable development.

Her Excellency's remarks came at the high-level event titled“Rebuilding Trust, Renewing Solidarity: State of Social Justice in the World,” held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Her Excellency explained that the summit represents a valuable opportunity to enhance international solidarity and multilateral cooperation in addressing challenges related to poverty, unemployment, and social exclusion, noting that the event reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to fostering global dialogue on development issues and advancing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda to ensure no one is left behind.

Her Excellency reaffirmed Qatar's dedication to hosting a globally impactful summit, expressing anticipation for welcoming heads of state and government, senior officials, UN representatives, and all relevant stakeholders in Doha for a summit that embodies the spirit of solidarity and collective action toward a more just and inclusive future.

On another note, Her Excellency praised the speech delivered by Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Gilbert Houngbo, in which he presented key findings from the new Global Report on the State of Social Justice in the World.

HE the Minister pointed out that the timing of the report's release ahead of the WSSD2 enhances its significance and supports upcoming international discussions.