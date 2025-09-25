Matthew Mcconaughey Talks About His Time In Hollywood
The award-winning star told People: "The first 15 years in Hollywood I was like, 'I'd never want my kid to grow up in the business.' And when I hit about 40, right about the time we had Levi, I looked around at how many special people I've met in my life, how much travel and what an awesome, healthy, cool experience that's been for me in my life.”
“I was like, 'Where are you coming up with this idea you don't want any of your kids to do it?' It'd be a privilege if they would be able to," he added.
McConaughey, who has Levi, 17, Vida, 15, and Livingston, stars alongside Levi in The Lost Bus, their new survival drama film, and the duo relished working together, reports co.
Despite this, Levi acknowledged that he'll face more scrutiny than most young actors.
He said: "It's just starting. And as much as people can say, 'Oh, you got this because of your father or your mother,' they can open the door, but then it's going to be up to me to do my thing once I get in there. That's on me."
The actor then added: "There's a line between entitlement and shame. If you can look it right in the eye and deal with it, and if it works out, you'll see, it's a hell of a roller coaster."
Meanwhile, the“Dazed and Confused” star previously shared that he moved to Texas because he became tired of being the "rom-com dude" in Hollywood.
The actor enjoyed a huge amount of success with a series of romantic-comedy movies, such as The Wedding Planner and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, but Matthew ultimately wanted to take his career in another direction.
Matthew said on the Good Trouble podcast: "I was the rom-com dude, man, that was my lane, and I liked that lane. That lane paid well and it was working. But the lane was ... I was so strong in that lane that anything outside of that lane, dramas and stuff that I wanted to do, were like, 'no, no, no, no, no McConaughey.' Hollywood said, 'no, no, no, no, you should stay there, stay there.'"
