HIA Signs Strategic Agreement With Beijing Daxing International Airport

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) has signed a Sister Airport Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX). The partnership advances Qatar–China cooperation and expands global air connectivity via Doha.

The agreement, signed at Beijing Daxing's terminal, complements Qatar Airways' partnership with China Southern Airlines and the MoU between the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

Under the MoU, MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and Beijing Capital International Airport Group Co, Ltd, operator of Beijing Daxing, will pursue joint projects to enhance both passenger and cargo flows. Collaboration will focus on operations, technology, service design, and innovation, positioning both airports as leaders in hub excellence.

Hamad Al Khater, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, said:“This opportunity affirms Hamad International Airport key role in driving aviation diplomacy, and advancing Qatar's partnership with China. By collaborating with Beijing Daxing, one of the world's most forward-looking airports, we are anticipating the evolving needs of tomorrow's travellers and shaping the future of global connectivity, with Doha as China's trusted gateway to the Middle East and beyond.”

Zhang Lin, CEO and President of Beijing Daxing International Airport, said:“As two important international aviation hubs in the world, Daxing Airport and Hamad Airport have formally established sister airport relations, and will start in-depth cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, work together to create a“golden channel” for airline network, build a“green corridor” for freight logistics, promote the“smart innovation” in operation and management, and continuously enhance the global competitiveness of the two hubs.”