Qatar, Saudi Arabia Provide $89M Financial Support To Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), have announced a landmark joint initiative to support the Syrian Arab Republic.

Together QFFD and SFD are providing $89m in funding through UNDP to ensure the continuity of essential public services across Syria over a three-month period.

The joint funding will provide vital budgetary support enabling the payment of a portion of salaries for government employees responsible for core government functions related to the delivery of essential basic services. By maintaining these critical services, the effort aims to strengthen social protection, foster stability, and promote inclusive socio-economic recovery throughout the country.

The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, H E Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, stated that the grant provided by the Fund comes as part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's wise leadership efforts to enhance development support for brotherly Syria. He emphasized that the Fund works hand in hand with its partners to foster growth and advance the development journey in Syria.

In this context, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti stated:“This initiative reflects our shared vision to promote stability and build resilience for the brotherly Syrian people. We firmly believe that investing in essential public services is not only an urgent humanitarian necessity, but also a strategic long-term investment in achieving sustainable development, preserving human dignity, and laying the foundations for peace and prosperity.”

“The Government of Syria extends its sincere appreciation to both the Qatar Fund for Development and the Saudi Fund for Development for this joint initiative, contributing to financing a portion of the salaries of civil servants. This contribution conveys a message of support from the esteemed governments of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.,” said H E Mohamad Yisr Barnieh, Minister of Finance of the Syrian Arab Republic.

“We are grateful for the generous contributions of the Qatari and Saudi funds for development, which address the immediate needs of the Syrian population while laying the groundwork for long-term recovery and development,” said Haoliang Xu, UNDP Acting Administrator.