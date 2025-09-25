Envoys Commend Qatar's Commitment To Dialogue, Diplomacy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Several ambassadors in Doha have praised the address delivered by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the opening of the 80th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, commending Qatar's commitment to dialogue, diplomacy, and international law.

Envoys from Australia, Japan, Ukraine, Ethiopia, and Thailand highlighted H H Amir's call for peaceful conflict resolution, his firm stance against violations of sovereignty, and Qatar's active role in mediation and humanitarian efforts, particularly in Gaza.

Ambassador of Australia to Qatar H E Shane Flanagan

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's address to the United Nations General Assembly featured a strong emphasis on the importance of adherence to international law. It underlined once again Qatar's ongoing and tireless commitment to mediation and the peaceful resolution of conflict through dialogue.

Australia shares the view of the importance that when differences arise between states, that these are managed through dialogue, and according to the rules, not simply by force or raw power.

We also share the view that it is essential to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages and the urgent flow of humanitarian aid. Likewise, Australia is committed to breaking the cycle of violence in Gaza. That is why Australia took the historic decision to recognise the State of Palestine on September 21.

We again express our solidarity with Qatar following the violation of its sovereignty by Israel's strike on September 9. We urge the State of Qatar not to be deterred from its commendable efforts to mediate conflicts through peaceful means.

Ambassador of Japan to Qatar H E Naoto Hisajima

As Ambassador of Japan to the State of Qatar, I commend Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for his compelling address at the opening of the 80th United Nations General Assembly. His Highness's speech reflected Qatar's strong and consistent commitment to international peace, dialogue, and diplomacy, values that Japan deeply shares and upholds.

Japan stands by Qatar in the pursuit of peace in the region and expresses my strong support to the mediation and diplomacy efforts by Qatar. We also reiterate Japan's strong condemnation against the recent attack by Israel in Doha, as it undermines serious diplomatic efforts to achieve peace and threatens Qatar's sovereignty and security, and consequently jeopardizes regional stability.

Japan values its longstanding friendship with the State of Qatar and recognizes Qatar's important contributions to regional and international stability. We remain committed to working closely with the Qatari leadership and the international community to support peaceful solutions, uphold international norms, and foster an environment where dialogue prevails over violence.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Qatar H E Andrii Kuzmenko

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani delivered a principled and far-reaching address at the opening of the UN General Assembly. We welcome Qatar's clear stance in defending international law, sovereignty of states, and the imperative of restoring the effectiveness of the collective security system.

Of particular importance was the Amir's unequivocal condemnation of the treacherous attack on Doha and his call to hold accountable those who undermine mediation and peace efforts. Ukraine stands in full solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar and stresses the inadmissibility of any violation of its sovereignty.

We are also grateful for the reference to Ukraine in the context of Qatar's global mediation efforts. It is important that the ongoing wars including Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine are recognised as challenges that demand a united and principled international response. This reflects the understanding that peace and security are indivisible and must be defended globally.

Ambassador of Ethiopia to Qatar H E Feisel Aliyi Abrahim

The speech by the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the 80th UN General Assembly reaffirmed Qatar's moral courage and clarity towards dialogue for peace at a time when multilateralism is under threat.

His Highness strongly emphasised diplomacy over force and reaffirmed Qatar's continued commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue, partnerships, and global cooperation rather than power politics.

Ambassador of Thailand to Qatar H E Sira Swangsilpa

As Ambassador of Thailand to Qatar, I commend the visionary statement delivered by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the UNGA80. His Highness underscored the importance of upholding international law, safeguarding the sovereignty of states, and advancing peaceful solutions. He further highlighted Qatar's active role in humanitarian assistance and mediation, reaffirming the principles of justice, dialogue, and multilateral cooperation – values that strongly resonates with Thailand's own foreign policy priorities.

Thailand denounces the airstrike on a residential building in Doha on September 9, 2025, a clear violation of Qatar's sovereignty and international law. At the same time, we value Qatar's efforts in mediating the conflict and securing the release of hostages, including Thai nationals. Thailand stands in full solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar.

This year, Thailand and Qatar proudly celebrate the 45th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. The Royal Thai Embassy remains committed to working closely with the Government and people of Qatar to further strengthen cooperation across the fields of national security, trade, education, culture, sustainability, and technology.