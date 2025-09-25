First Look Of 'Made In India A Titan Story' Promises Stellar Story Behind India's Largest Industrial Conglomerate

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) The first look of the upcoming streaming series 'Made in India – A Titan Story' was unveiled on Wednesday on the occasion of the 11th anniversary of the Government of India's 'Make in India' campaign.

The first look captures a young Titan team daring to dream amid global skepticism, fuelled by unshakable belief and ambition.

It stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh in the lead along with Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra in pivotal roles.

Reflecting on his role, Naseeruddin Shah said in a statement,“Portraying J.R.D. Tata is both a privilege and a responsibility. He was a man who combined vision with humanity, and it is rare to encounter stories that are so deeply intertwined with the very making of modern India. Made in India is not just about a company, it is about a legacy that continues to inspire generations”.

The show documents the vision of J.R.D. Tata and Xerxes Desai, the men who built Titan, the brand that redefined India's presence on the global stage.

J.R.D. Tata, was a pioneering Indian industrialist and philanthropist. He was the longest-serving chairman of the Tata Group (1938–1991) and played a crucial role in transforming it into India's largest industrial conglomerate. Under his leadership, Tata Group expanded into diverse sectors including steel, automobiles, chemicals, and hospitality. A visionary with deep social commitment, he established institutions for scientific research, healthcare, and education. He received the Bharat Ratna in 1992 for his immense contributions.

Jim Sarbh, who essays the character of Xerxes Desai in the series, said in a statement,“Xerxes Desai was a visionary who saw possibilities where others doubted. Portraying him allowed me to explore the conviction it takes to build something enduring from scratch. This series is about grit, innovation, and above all, believing in an idea larger than oneself”.

The series is produced by Prabhleen Sandhu (Founder, Almighty Motion Picture), directed by Robby Grewal, and written by Karan Vyas.

'Made in India – A Titan Story' is set to premiere early next year on Amazon MX Player.