Honda To Discontinue Acura EV Assembled By GM In US
Japanese automaker Honda is ceasing production of its Acura ZDX electric crossovers assembled by General Motors, the latest automaker to curtail electric-vehicle activity in the U.S.
The ZDX electric model was assembled at GM's Spring Hill assembly plant in Tennessee.Recommended For You UAE government jobs: Private sector experience a major advantage for citizens
"To better align our product portfolio with the needs of our customers and market conditions, as well as our long-term strategic goals, we can confirm the Acura ZDX has ended production," Honda said in a statement.
CNBC first reported the decision.
GM has been building the ZDX for Honda's premium Acura brand under a partnership the automakers struck in 2020. GM also builds the Honda-brand EV Prologue at a factory in Mexico. That car and the Acura are mechanically similar to a few of GM's own EVs, including the Cadillac Lyriq SUV.
Carmakers in the U.S. have been delaying or canceling new electric models and delaying plans for battery factories and other EV-related investments due to weaker-than-expected demand.
Auto executives have said they expect further trouble for the EV market following U.S. President Donald Trump's removal of key support for the industry, including the pending September 30 phase-out of a $7,500 federal tax credit available to some EV buyers.
The Acura ZDX, a midsize crossover, was a relatively light seller. Acura sold 10,335 of the EVs through the first half of this year, accounting for about 15% of the brand's overall U.S. sales volume, according to research firm Motor Intelligence.
U.S. electric-car sales have surged recently as buyers rush to beat next week's tax-credit deadline, which was included in the massive tax bill Trump signed in July. EVs accounted for 11.2% of total U.S. vehicle sales in August, the second-highest level on record, according to research firm J.D. Power.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment