China: Trade With Russia In Line With WTO Rules
His remarks follow claims made by United States President Donald Trump, who accused China, among other nations, of helping to finance Russia's war against Ukraine by continuing to buy Russian energy. Guo added that Beijing's trade with Moscow "should not be subject to interference or influence" and stressed that China will take necessary measures to protect its interests.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also suggested that China "could compel Moscow to end the invasion," alleging that, without China, "Russia is nothing." Guo commented that China's position on the war has remained unchanged from the start and that Beijing continues to insist on "mediating peace and promoting talks."
