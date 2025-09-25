China: Trade With Russia In Line With WTO Rules

MENAFN - AzerNews) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that China's trade with Russia is in line with World Trade Organization rules and that they are "not targeted at any third party",reports.

His remarks follow claims made by United States President Donald Trump, who accused China, among other nations, of helping to finance Russia's war against Ukraine by continuing to buy Russian energy. Guo added that Beijing's trade with Moscow "should not be subject to interference or influence" and stressed that China will take necessary measures to protect its interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also suggested that China "could compel Moscow to end the invasion," alleging that, without China, "Russia is nothing." Guo commented that China's position on the war has remained unchanged from the start and that Beijing continues to insist on "mediating peace and promoting talks."