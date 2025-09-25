Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Target Energy Infrastructure In Vinnytsia Region

Russian Forces Target Energy Infrastructure In Vinnytsia Region


2025-09-25 12:05:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy targeted critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia. There were direct hits on energy facilities," she wrote, promising to provide further details later.

Read also: Shahed drone strikes destroy home in Chuhuiv, damage nearly 20 others

According to Zabolotna, all relevant emergency services have been dispatched to the scene.

As previously reported, on September 10, a missile strike on an industrial facility in Vinnytsia injured one person, and 30 residential buildings across the region sustained damage.

Illustrative photo

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here

MENAFN25092025000193011044ID1110108364

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search