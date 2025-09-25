Russian Forces Target Energy Infrastructure In Vinnytsia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy targeted critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia. There were direct hits on energy facilities," she wrote, promising to provide further details later.

According to Zabolotna, all relevant emergency services have been dispatched to the scene.

As previously reported, on September 10, a missile strike on an industrial facility in Vinnytsia injured one person, and 30 residential buildings across the region sustained damage.

