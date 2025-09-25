Russian Forces Target Energy Infrastructure In Vinnytsia Region
"The enemy targeted critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia. There were direct hits on energy facilities," she wrote, promising to provide further details later.Read also: Shahed drone strikes destroy home in Chuhuiv, damage nearly 20 others
According to Zabolotna, all relevant emergency services have been dispatched to the scene.
As previously reported, on September 10, a missile strike on an industrial facility in Vinnytsia injured one person, and 30 residential buildings across the region sustained damage.
Illustrative photo
Ukrinform photos available for purchase here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment