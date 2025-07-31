El-Erian Questions Whether The Fed Should Stick To Its 2% Inflation Target
Noted economist Mohamed El-Erian on Thursday questioned whether the Federal Reserve should continue anchoring policy to a 2% inflation target in a structurally shifting economy.
He noted that the Fed's ongoing monetary policy framework review, which is set to close in the coming weeks, does not revisit the target despite core PCE showing inflation at 2.8%.
“Less commonly discussed is whether it still makes sense for the Fed to adhere to a 2% target in an economy undergoing significant supply-side transformations,“ he wrote in a post on X.
“Few seem willing to examine a question central to economic well-being - whether, by applying fundamental analysis to today's rapidly changing economic landscape, the Fed would still conclude that 2% is the appropriate benchmark,” he added.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.
Read also: Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound After Fed Rate Hold – XRP, DOGE, ADA Lead Altcoin Gains
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment