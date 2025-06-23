Apple Reportedly Scrambles To Avoid Fresh EU Fines Over App Store Practices: Retail Keeps Cautious Stance

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is engaged in last-minute discussions with the European Commission in a bid to sidestep more penalties, as it works to align its App Store operations with the requirements of the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

A Financial Times report said the company faces mounting pressure ahead of a Thursday deadline, following a previous €500 million ($570 million) fine for failing to meet the EU's regulatory standards.

Individuals with knowledge of the situation revealed that Apple is in talks with European regulators to revise its approach to app distribution and its restrictions on external payment options. These policies currently prevent users from accessing deals beyond the App Store.

The tech firm is anticipated to submit revised terms this week, aiming to delay regulatory action as the European Commission evaluates the proposed modifications.

The European Commission had fined Apple $570 million after a year-long probe into its compliance with the DMA. The regulatory body also ordered the company to stop certain business practices, which include lifting restrictions that prevent developers from informing users about non-App Store payment options.

Passed in 2022, the DMA aims to create a fairer playing field for smaller tech players. Violations can lead to penalties of up to 10% of a company's global revenue.

The European Commission had previously given Apple a two-month window to revise its policies after the penalty. If the iPhone maker fails to meet compliance by June 26, it risks additional fines that could scale up to 5% of its global daily revenue.

These discussions represent Apple's attempt to forestall that outcome while navigating the EU's stringent oversight of major tech platforms.

The regulatory tension unfolds as U.S. President Donald Trump visits Europe for a NATO summit and as EU-U.S. trade talks approach a July 9 deadline, the report indicated.

Trump has previously slammed the EU's Big Tech regulations as unfair, equating the fines to“overseas extortion.”

Apple stock has lost over 19% in 2025 and over 35% in the last 12 months.

