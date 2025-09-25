Azerbaijani FM Meets With Estonian Foreign Minister (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, the Azerbaijan's MFA wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

Ministers stressed the importance of enhancing Azerbaijan-Estonia dialogue through political consultations & reciprocal visits, and highlighted opportunities for expanding bilateral ties.

Foreign Minister Bayramov provided an update on Azerbaijan's regional peacebuilding efforts, including the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and the outcomes of Washington Summit.

Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to deepen cooperation within bilateral and multilateral frameworks, including the UN and other international platforms.