Azerbaijani FM Meets With Estonian Foreign Minister (PHOTO)
Ministers stressed the importance of enhancing Azerbaijan-Estonia dialogue through political consultations & reciprocal visits, and highlighted opportunities for expanding bilateral ties.
Foreign Minister Bayramov provided an update on Azerbaijan's regional peacebuilding efforts, including the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and the outcomes of Washington Summit.
Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to deepen cooperation within bilateral and multilateral frameworks, including the UN and other international platforms.
