Politics With Michelle Grattan: Former Diplomat Ian Parmeter On An Israel-Led 'One-State Solution'
International politics is centre stage again, with world leaders in New York this week for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. On the forefront of the agenda has been the recognition of a Palestinian state.
Australia joined several other countries in recognising Palestine , despite warnings from both the United States and Israel. The Opposition is openly critical of the government's move.
To discuss what's going on at the UN, conflict in the Middle East and what Australia should be doing about it, we're joined by research scholar at the Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, Ian Parmeter .
Parmeter is a former diplomat, who worked in various countries in the Middle East and Russia, including as Australian ambassador to Lebanon. He stressed he was speaking as an analyst, not an advocate.
On how significant Australia's recognition of Palestine is, Parmeter said:
Parmeter said Israel had global sympathy after Hamas' October 7 attacks, in which almost 1,200 people died and 251 men, women and children were taken hostage, which was“the worst individual attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust during the second world war”.
But over the past two years, he said the escalating death toll in Gaza had ramped up public pressure on all governments, including in Australia, to intervene.
Asked about the prospects of Israel and Palestine ever being able to peacefully co-exist as two neighbouring, separate states, Parmeter said“the two-state solution looks further and further away”.
On the Australian prime minister finally booking a date for a formal meeting with US President Donald Trump on October 20, Parmeter said it comes with risks but is still necessary.
