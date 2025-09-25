Ukrainian, Panamanian Presidents Discuss Sanctions Against Russia's Shadow Fleet

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

He said that Panama had already revoked the registration of more than 200 Russian tankers, including vessels deemed unsafe for operation.

Video: Official Facebook page of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

"We also spoke about joining efforts to bring back Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia. Ukraine is preparing a resolution condemning the abduction and deportation of children, and Panama's support will be important for us," Zelensky said.

He thanked Panama for backing all pro-Ukrainian resolutions at the UN and for its support of the Ukrainian people, especially children.

"We value Panama's steps to limit the operations of Russia's shadow fleet," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine