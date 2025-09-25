Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine And Syria Agree To Restore Diplomatic Relations

2025-09-25 12:04:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelebsky on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“We welcome this important step and are ready to support the Syrian people on their path to stability,” Zelensky said following negotiations with President of Syria Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The leaders also discussed in detail promising sectors for developing cooperation, security threats faced by both countries, and the importance of countering them.

“We agreed to build our relations on the basis of mutual respect and trust,” Zelensky added.

Read also: Zelensky discusses expansion of PURL program with Rutt

As reported by Ukrinform, Syria will hold its first parliamentary elections under the leadership of the new administration on October 5.

First photo: President's Office

