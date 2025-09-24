Pokémon Slams DHS For Unauthorized Use Of 'Gotta Catch 'Em All' In Deportation Video

Pokémon Slams DHS For Unauthorized Use Of 'Gotta Catch 'Em All' In Deportation Video
The video, shared on social media platform, featured migrants being handcuffed, detained, and transported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and other DHS personnel. The montage was paired with Pokémon-themed graphics, including mock cards for detainees, and clips of franchise hero Ash Ketchum performing signature moves with captions encouraging viewers to“catch 'em all.”Pokemon denounces unauthorized use
Responding to the campaign, the Japanese entertainment company stated it was not involved in the production of the video.
“We are aware of a recent video posted by the Department of Homeland Security that includes imagery and language associated with our brand,” Pokémon told Variety on Wednesday.“Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property.”Not the first case
This marks the second instance this week in which DHS used a public figure or company's content without consent. Earlier, DHS posted a video featuring comedian and conservative influencer Theo Von, edited to highlight deportation actions under the caption“bye.”
Von, who was not consulted for the video, took to X to clarify his stance.
“Yooo DHS I didn't approve to be used in this,” he wrote.“I know you know my address so send a check. And please take this down and please keep me out of your 'banger' deportation videos. When it comes to immigration my thoughts and heart are a lot more nuanced than this video allows. Bye!”
