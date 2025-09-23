Gold Price RISES On Navratri Day 2: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City
Gold prices have surged again during Debipaksha. Due to a continuous price hike for a few days, gold prices are soaring. How much is gold selling for today? Find out the prices for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata
Gold Price
Gold prices rose again on Tuesday. Due to a continuous hike, prices are soaring. Today's 24-carat gold price in Kolkata: 1 gram is ₹11,433, up by ₹126 from yesterday.
18 carat: 1g is ₹8,575 (up ₹94). 10g is ₹85,750 (up ₹940). 22 carat: 1g is ₹10,480 (up ₹115). 10g is ₹104,800 (up ₹1,150).
Hyderabad: 22 carat 10g is ₹104,800 (+₹1,150); 24 carat 10g is ₹1,14,330 (+₹1,260). Patna: 22 carat 10g is ₹104,840 (+₹1,150); 24 carat 10g is ₹114,380 (+₹1,260).
Mumbai: 22 carat 10g is ₹104,800 (+₹1,150); 24 carat 10g is ₹1,14,330 (+₹1,150). Delhi: 22 carat 10g is ₹104,950 (+₹1,150); 24 carat 10g is ₹114,480 (+₹1,150).
Jaipur: 22 carat 10g is ₹104,950 (+₹1,150); 24 carat 10g is ₹114,480 (+₹1,150). Chennai: 22 carat 10g is ₹104,800 (+₹1,150); 24 carat 10g is ₹1,14,330 (+₹1,260).
