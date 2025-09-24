Trump Flags 'Sinister Events' In Long Post, Claims UN Tried To Sabotage Him Thrice: 'Escalator, Teleprompter, And...'
In a long Truth Social post, Trump said, A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday - Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!
First, the escalator going up to the Main Speaking Floor came to a screeching halt. It stopped on a dime. It's amazing that Melania and I didn't fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly or, it would have been a disaster. This was absolutely sabotage, as noted by a day's earlier“post” in The London Times that said UN workers“joked about turning off an escalator.” The people that did it should be arrested!Also Read | 'Your countries are going to hell': Key takeaways from Trump's UN speech
Then, as I stood before a Television crowd of millions of people all over the World, and important Leaders in the Hall, my teleprompter didn't work. It was stone cold dark. I immediately thought to myself,“Wow, first the escalator event, and now a bad teleprompter. What kind of a place is this?” I then proceeded to make a Speech without a teleprompter, which kicked in about 15 minutes later. The good news is the Speech has gotten fantastic reviews. Maybe they appreciated the fact that very few people could have done what I did.
And third, after making the Speech, I was told that the sound was completely off in the Auditorium where the Speech was made, that World Leaders, unless they used the interpreters' earpieces, couldn't hear a thing. The first person I saw at the conclusion of the Speech was Melania , who was sitting right up front. I said,“How did I do?” And she said,“I couldn't hear a word you said.”
This wasn't a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves. I'm sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary General, and I demand an immediate investigation. No wonder the United Nations hasn't been able to do the job that they were put in existence to do. All security tapes at the escalator should be saved, especially the emergency stop button. The Secret Service is involved.
Thank you for your attention to this matter!
The president was attending the UN General Assembly , where he gave a speech excoriating the institution for having squandered its potential.Also Read | Whoopi Goldberg raises concerns following Trump's UNGA address on escalator
He also criticised US allies in Europe for their handling of the Russian war in Ukraine and their acceptance of immigrants as he told fellow world leaders that their nations were "going to hell".
