Armed Robbers Loot Over Rs 1 Crore From HDFC Bank In Jharkhand's Madhupur

MENAFN - IANS) Deoghar (Jharkhand), Sep 22 (IANS) In a sensational daylight robbery in Madhupur in Deoghar district of Jharkhand on Monday, armed robbers looted lakhs of rupees in cash along with a large quantity of jewellery from the HDFC Bank branch on Rajbari Road, officials said.

According to police, preliminary estimates suggest the total value of the loot could exceed Rs 1 crore.

The incident occurred between 12.45 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Monday, sending shockwaves through the bustling Madhupur Bazaar area.

According to eyewitnesses, two men wearing helmets and burqas first entered the bank premises. Moments later, they were joined by four more persons.

Armed with pistols, the robbers forced employees and customers to surrender their belongings, snatching mobile phones to prevent anyone from alerting the police.

Several witnesses said the gang did not hesitate to use force. Bank employees and customers who resisted were assaulted, creating an atmosphere of terror inside the branch.

Over the next 20 minutes, the robbers filled bags with cash, gold coins, and valuables from the counters and from customers who were present. They also reportedly managed to open lockers and escaped with jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees.

Before fleeing, the gang shut the bank's main shutter from the outside. By the time passersby realised something was wrong, the criminals had already vanished.

Police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information. Officers from Madhupur police station, along with the SDPO and Inspector in charge, began the initial probe.

Later, Superintendent of Police Kumar Saurabh arrived and formed a special investigation team to track down the culprits. CCTV footage from the bank and surrounding areas is being closely examined.

While the bank and police have yet to officially confirm the exact figure, initial assessments indicate that the loot may cross Rs 1 crore. The police have cordoned off the area and launched raids on possible hideouts.

They said the culprits will soon be arrested.

The daring heist has triggered widespread concern over security arrangements in banks.