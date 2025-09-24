Vietnam Breaks Ground On Projects For APEC In 2027

MENAFN - Nam News Network) HANOI, Sept 25 (NNN-VNA) – A groundbreaking ceremony, on several infrastructure projects, was held yesterday, in southern Vietnam's An Giang province, to serve the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2027, local daily newspaper, Nhan Dan (People) reported.

The projects include roads, water supply infrastructure, smart city facilities, waste treatment, and a conference centre. They are parts of a broader package of 21 infrastructure projects for the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister, Nguyen Chi Dung, urged relevant ministries and local authorities to complete all works three to six months ahead of schedule, ensuring safety, transparency, and compliance with international standards to be ready for the meeting.

The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is scheduled to take place in An Giang's Phu Quoc Special Zone in 2027.– NNN-VNA