Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DOJ Close To Decision On Charging Ex-FBI Chief James Comey For Lying To Congress


2025-09-24 08:10:02
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to be indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia in the coming days, MSNBC reported on Wednesday, citing three sources.

"The full extent of the charges being prepared against Comey is unclear, but the sources believe that at least one element of the indictment-if it goes forward--will accuse him of lying to Congress during his testimony on September 30, 2020 about whether he authorized a leak of information," a MSNBC reporter wrote on X.

(This is a breaking news)

(With inputs from Reuters)

MENAFN24092025007365015876ID1110107907

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

