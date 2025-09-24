Ukrainian Veterans Represent Country For The First Time At International Sailing Competition

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Cruising Yacht Club shared the news, as reported by Ukrinform.

Alongside Ukraine, athletes from the Czech Republic, Austria, and the United Kingdom also took part in the international regatta.

The Ukrainian team included Kateryna Kotliarova, who first served in combat in 2014 and rejoined the defense effort following the full-scale invasion, and Artem Dudchenko, who enlisted in 2022 and lost both legs in the autumn of 2023 after sustaining severe injuries during a combat mission.

In their debut international regatta, Kotliarova placed 8th, outperforming seasoned competitors such as a Czech yachtswoman with over seven years of experience. Dudchenko finished 10th, demonstrating remarkable determination despite his limited experience in sailing.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Cruising Yacht Club has launched a new program to support the rehabilitation of Ukrainian war veterans through sailing.

Photo credit: Yacht Club