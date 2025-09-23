Central Asian Nations Adopt Bishkek Declaration At 3Rd Inter-Parliamentary Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 3rd Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States concluded with the adoption of the Bishkek Declaration, hailed as a significant step towards regional integration, Trend reports.

Nurlanbek Turganbek uulu, Chairman of the Kyrgyz Parliament (Jogorku Kenesh), stated that the forum's discussions on ensuring regional stability and fostering development for the five neighboring nations paved the way for the declaration. He characterized the document as a "key roadmap for regional unity."

The forum served as a platform to highlight recent diplomatic achievements. Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, pointed to the successful conclusion of the border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, a historic trilateral agreement involving Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the treaty on allied relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Tangzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, underscored that the high level of political cooperation is yielding concrete economic results. "The trade turnover between Central Asian countries has tripled, while the number of joint ventures has increased sixfold," she reported.

Speaking on behalf of Turkmenistan, Nury Golliyev, the country's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, reaffirmed Turkmenistan's commitment to developing inter-parliamentary contacts as a vital mechanism for mutual understanding across various spheres.

Looking ahead, Rustam Emomali, Chairman of the National Council of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan, proposed holding the next 4th Intergovernmental Forum in Tajikistan's Dushanbe.