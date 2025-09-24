Navratri 2025 Day 4: Goddess Worshiped, Rituals, Significance, Puja Timings, Colour And Other Details
The nine-day festival of Navratri began on September 22 and will end October 2 with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra.Who is Maa Kushmanda?
Goddess Kushmanda gets her name from three words - 'Ku' (little), 'Ushma' (warmth/energy), and 'Anda' (cosmic egg).
According to the Hindu scriptures, Maa Kushmanda is depicted riding a lioness, with eight hands - holding a lotus, kamandal, bow, and arrow in her right, and an amrit kalash, japa mala, gada, and chakra in her left.Navratri Day 4: Maa Kushmanda significance
Referred to as 'Ashtabhuja Devi' because she has eight arms, Maa Kushmanda is believed to govern the Anahata (Heart) Chakra. On this day, devotees experiencing anxiety, depression, fear are encouraged to pray to her and perform puja.Navratri Day 4 2025: Puja timings
The muhurats for performing puja on Day 4 of Navratri this year are as follows:
- Brahma muhurat- 04:33 AM to 05:21 AM Abhijit muhurat- 11:47 AM to 12:35 PM Vijaya muhurta- 02:12 PM to 03:00 PM
The auspicious colour for the fourth day of Navratri is yellow.
Wearing yellow on the fourth day of Navratri is said to bring a sense of joy, positivity, and optimism throughout the day. The warm, vibrant hue is believed to radiate divine positivity, keeping the devotee's spirit in tune with the festive cheer of Navratri.Navratri Day 4 2025: Puja rituals
- For the fourth day of Sharadiya Navratri puja, rise early during Brahma Muhurta and bathe. It is advisable to dress in yellow before beginning the worship of Maa Kushmanda. Arrange the puja samagri, including vermillion, sacred thread, sandalwood paste, and rice. Light a desi ghee diya, then offer vermillion and a garland to the Goddess. Offer five varieties of seasonal fruits along with meetha paan, supari, laung, and elaichi. Recite the Durga Chalisa, Durga Saptashti Path, and other devotional mantras. Conclude your puja with aarti and distribute the bhog prasad. In the evening, perform aarti again before breaking your fast with a sattvik meal.
