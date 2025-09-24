Whoopi Goldberg Questions Trump's Fitness For Office After UNGA Escalator Speech, Says 25Th Amendment Could Apply

MENAFN - Live Mint) Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of“The View”, said on-air that it may be time to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump following his escalator address at the United Nations General Assembly. Goldberg's comments were made on Wednesday, September 24, and discussed concerns about the President's fitness to serve in office, referencing the Constitutional process that allows for the removal of a President who is deemed unable to fulfill the duties of the office.

Goldberg said,“He had a chance to deliver much more than what he did, and they don't consider him to be serious anymore. I'm worried.” She apparently got confused while stating the number of the amendment.

The show's co-host Sunny Hostin stepped in and remarked,“It's actually the 25th Amendment when you start questioning someone's competence and mental acuity.”

“Well, they questioned Biden's competence. If Biden had acted like this I would have said, 'Yeah take him. This was not presidential and this was not helpful," Goldberg said.

Hostin also slammed Trump for making“inflammatory, divisive types of things about immigration” and for“lying” during his UN speech. However, she thinks he“lied” for a specific reason:“He wants the Nobel Peace Prize.” Goldberg then exclaimed,“Well, somebody make one and send it to him!” which caused laughter.

What an embarrassment,” co-host Behar said, adding,“The world is laughing at us."

While quipping Trump's speech must have horrified his team, another co-host Sara Haines stated,“I just feel like someone died yesterday watching that, like his people, his team, because that was just a train wreck.”

Trump's speech at UN

On September 23, Trump spoke at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA ) for the first time since 2020. Addressing global leaders at the UN headquarters in New York City, he discussed issues such as global migration, climate change, and international diplomacy, while also mocking technical glitches at the venue.

On escalator malfunction, he said that the First Lady Melania Trump could have fallen if she were not in“great shape". "These are the two things I got from the United Nations, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter,” he added.“I don't mind making this speech without a teleprompter because the teleprompter is not working. I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble,” Trump mentioned with a laugh.

Trump called climate change the“greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world,” accusing international organisations of deceiving the public.

“It's the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion,” Trump stated.“All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong.”

He further said,“They were made by stupid people that have cost their country's fortunes and given those same countries no chance for success", referring to the climate change forecasts.