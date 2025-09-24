Parliamentary Bloc, Finance Committee Hail King's UN Speech As Historic Indictment Of Israeli Expansionism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) – The Centrist Parties Bloc and the Parliamentary Finance Committee on Wednesday praised His Majesty King Abdullah II's address to the United Nations General Assembly, calling it a historic testimony that exposed the falsehood of "Greater Israel" and condemned Israel's repeated crimes.In a statement, the bloc said the King's speech was not a mere protocol address but a direct indictment of Israel's expansionist project, placing the international community before its full responsibilities toward developments in Palestine and the region.The bloc highlighted the King's deliberate repetition of phrases such as "Palestinians are being killed," "displaced from their land," "their dignity violated," and "deprived of their human rights," saying this was not rhetoric but an explicit denunciation of systematic crimes. Silence, negligence, and complicity by the world, it added, made the international community a partner in the crime "again and again."The statement described the King's words as carrying moral and humanitarian weight by confronting the world's conscience with a recurring daily atrocity, while also grounding the issue in law and politics by stressing that recognition of a Palestinian state is not a reward but an inalienable right under international law. The speech also contained strategic and security dimensions, warning of the dangers posed by "Greater Israel" rhetoric and threats to Al-Aqsa Mosque.The bloc said the address amounted to a document of historical indictment: that the world has allowed Palestinians to be slaughtered and displaced repeatedly. Continued silence, it warned, would make the global community complicit in what it called "the crime of the century."For its part, the Finance Committee said the King's speech laid bare the falsity of Israel's narrative and appealed to the conscience of nations to support Palestinian rights.In a separate statement, it said the King spoke with the voice of justice and humanity, carrying the burden of the Palestinian cause on behalf of the oppressed and holding the international community accountable for standing by as Palestinians are killed daily before the world's eyes.The committee added that the speech recounted in clear terms the historical and political truths underlying the Palestinian tragedy since the beginning of the conflict, and that the King's warnings against provocative calls for "Greater Israel" and encroachments on Al-Aqsa Mosque serve as a real alarm bell of the risk of a wider religious war with repercussions beyond the region.