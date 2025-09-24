Army Chief Visits 9Th Royal Border Guard Battalion

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Wednesday visited the 9th Royal Border Guard Battalion, part of the Northern Military Zone, where he was received by the zone's commander.In the presence of senior army officers, Huneiti was briefed on the unit's tasks and responsibilities as well as modernization and development plans aimed at bolstering border security and preventing infiltration and smuggling as part of the armed forces' efforts to protect national security.He toured the border area and inspected the readiness of border guard personnel, commending their high morale and the continuous efforts of the armed forces across all units to safeguard the country's achievements and resources.Concluding the visit, Huneiti underlined the crucial role of border guard forces amid regional challenges, stressing that the General Command remains committed to enhancing their capabilities and providing the resources needed to carry out their duties effectively.