Kazakhstan Completes Its First Container Shipment Of Wheat Flour To US

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KTZ Express, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ), organized the first experimental export container shipment of wheat flour from Kazakhstan to the United States, the KTZ press service said in a statement, Trend reports.

It is reported that 50 tons of domestically produced flour (Salamat Company LLP) under the Eurasian Legacy brand was delivered from Kostanay to New York.

It is noted that a significant increase in supply volumes on a monthly basis is planned in the future.