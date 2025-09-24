Kazakhstan Completes Its First Container Shipment Of Wheat Flour To US
It is reported that 50 tons of domestically produced flour (Salamat Company LLP) under the Eurasian Legacy brand was delivered from Kostanay to New York.
It is noted that a significant increase in supply volumes on a monthly basis is planned in the future.
