Spain's King Felipe Demands Gaza Ceasefire, Urgent Aid
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) King Felipe VI of Spain has called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the delivery of humanitarian aid, stressing that there should be no longer silence over the killing and starvation in the enclave.
There must be no glossing over the systematic destruction of schools and hospitals, the killing of civilians, and the deliberate infliction of starvation in Gaza, he stressed, addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
He described what is unfolding in the Gaza Strip as a matter that shocks human conscience and constitutes a profound disgrace to the international community, while calling upon the Israeli entity to immediately cease all acts of killing.
King Felipe further noted that the international community must assume its responsibility to achieve peace through the two-state solution, averring that the recognition of a Palestinian state should help establish peace and regional stability in the region.
He expressed his pushback on the rising voices that claim the end of multilateralism and that the UN has become defanged, calling upon all to recall the circumstances surrounding the establishment of the UN in the aftermath of WWII, and the grim chapter humanity endured during that era.
In addition, the King underscored the utmost importance of cooperation and multilateralism to confront the current epochal challenges, stressing that the UN has become instrumental, cannot be dispensed with, and that no alternative can be found for it.
He expressed his deep concern over the erosion of democracy and the growing departure from the fundamental values that underpin peaceful coexistence among all peoples, affirming his country's unwavering commitment to continue supporting efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in accordance with the principles of international law.
The high-level week of the UN General Assembly continues in full swing, with today featuring remarks from additional heads of state and government during the general debate, a high-level meeting on the situation of Palestinian children, the climate summit, a Security Council meeting on artificial intelligence, and other high-stakes events and dialogues
