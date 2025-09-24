Oman's Information Minister Thanks Jordan For "Guest Of Honor Selection At Book Fair

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) – Oman's Minister of Information, Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Harrasi, expressed deep gratitude to Jordan, under the Hashemite leadership, and to the Ministry of Culture and its institutions for naming the Sultanate of Oman the Guest of Honor at the Amman International Book Fair.In remarks to Petra on Wednesday following his arrival in Amman, Al-Harrasi said the honor reflects the strength of the longstanding fraternal ties between the two nations and underscores the role of culture as a bridge for dialogue, creativity, and people-to-people exchange.He said Oman's participation as Guest of Honor reaffirms the central place of culture in the brotherly relations between Muscat and Amman. These ties, he noted, have spanned decades of cooperation not only in politics and economics but also across culture, thought, arts, and media, reflecting both countries' recognition of the role of culture in shaping individuals and fostering dialogue between peoples.Al-Harrasi stressed that literature, arts, and culture in all their forms have always been among the strongest bonds of shared values between Omanis and Jordanians, who together safeguard Arab identity while embracing modernity and global knowledge. Hosting Omani creativity at the Amman fair, he said, is a tribute to the two nations' shared commitment to making culture a wide space for encounter and dialogue.He added that in today's world, culture is not a luxury but a cornerstone of comprehensive national development, a tool for promoting coexistence and moderation, and a means of civilizational dialogue urgently needed worldwide. Writing, arts, ideas, and sciences, he said, empower future generations with critical and creative thinking and open new horizons with confidence and vision.Oman's participation, Al-Harrasi emphasized, brings the country's literary, intellectual, and artistic output and showcases the voices of its writers and creators, reflecting the richness of Omani history and culture. He voiced hope the presence will serve as a platform for exchange with Jordanian counterparts and a chance to highlight the vitality and diversity of Oman's cultural landscape."Culture is the truest expression of human vitality and creativity," he said, adding that in the Arab world it is the strongest means of strengthening identity. "We look forward to this participation contributing to deeper cultural partnership between Oman and Jordan and to advancing the shared Arab cultural journey, which we are all responsible for sustaining and developing."Minister of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh received Al-Harrasi at Queen Alia International Airport on Wednesday evening. The Omani minister is heading his country's delegation to the 24th edition of the Amman International Book Fair, which opens Thursday at the Jordan International Exhibition Center in Mecca Mall, Amman.