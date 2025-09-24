Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (September 25-27, 2025)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

With a drop in temperatures expected this weekend, it's the perfect time to enjoy a wide range of indoor and outdoor events. Take part in a beach cleanup, explore the architectural beauty of a mosque, catch thrilling dragon boat races or high-energy performances, solve mysteries in a museum escape room, or unwind with the magic of candlelit concerts.

From live art and wellness forums to cultural exhibitions and family-friendly adventures, this weekend is packed with opportunities to connect, discover, and be inspired indoors or out! Enjoy the weekend!

Al Thakira Mangroves Beach Cleanup



September 26, 2025

3:45pm - 5pm

Al Khor-Al Thakhira Municipality

With Friday marking the start of a cooler weather, it's a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while giving back. Join the Doha Environmental Actions Project (DEAP) volunteers at the beautiful Al Thakira Mangroves for a family-friendly beach cleanup that fosters community spirit and environmental stewardship.

Arrive on time, take part in the cleanup until 5 pm, then relax with fellow volunteers and enjoy a beautiful sunset on the refreshed shoreline. For more details and to volunteer, message @deapqatar on Instagram.

Candlelight: Coldplay vs. Ed Sheeran at 7pm

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer at 9pm



September 27, 2025

7pm - 8pm

Four Seasons Hotel Doha

Magical Saturday evening under the gentle glow of candlelight awaits you as two distinct musical worlds come alive. Choose between The Best of Hans Zimmer or Coldplay vs. Ed Sheeran or let the night carry you through both orchestral and pop masterpieces.

The Zimmer program features film scores like Discombobulate - Sherlock Holmes, This Land -The Lion King, and The Dark Knight - Batman, while the pop set includes Coldplay's anthems (The Scientist, Fix You, Clocks) and Ed Sheeran's hits (Perfect, Shape of You, Photograph). Tickets here and here .

Dragon Boat Regatta Qatar 2025 Leg 2



September 26, 2025

5am - 11:30am

Lusail Marina Corniche

This action-packed day on the water builds momentum toward Qatar's international dragon boat tournament this November. The exciting event brings together paddlers of all levels for a showcase of teamwork, endurance, and community spirit set against the scenic waterfront.

It's completely free and open to everyone whether you're joining a team, cheering from the sidelines, or just curious to learn more about the sport. Come for a vibrant atmosphere filled with energy, competition, and community connection.

Bicentennial Concert: Celebrating Uruguay



September 27, 2025

7:30pm - 9:30pm

Katara Cultural Village, Opera House

To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Uruguay's independence, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, in partnership with the Embassy of Uruguay, presents an evening of Uruguay's rich musical heritage and its global cultural connections.

Conducted by Marcus Bosch and featuring acclaimed Uruguayan soprano Sofia Mara, the program will feature a dynamic mix of Uruguayan and European music, from iconic tangos and contemporary Uruguayan works to classic operatic pieces by Verdi, Puccini, Bizet, and more celebrating Uruguay's rich heritage and its ties to global musical traditions. Tickets here .

Doha Women Forum 2025



September 27, 2025

10am - 4pm

Grand Hyatt Doha

The 8th edition of the Doha Women Forum will bring together over 35 influential voices from Qatar and beyond. This year's forum will highlight women's roles in shaping a more inclusive future, with a focus on four key areas: Education, Leadership, Health, and Global Mobility.

Alongside powerful talks and panels, the event will feature interactive wellness zones, mentorship lounges, and a live podcast corner for open conversations. Attendees can also explore exhibits from women-led initiatives and lifestyle brands. Get your tickets here .

360 ALLSTARS: The World-Famous Show



September 25 - October 4, 2025

6pm, 7:15pm, 8:30pm

Oasis Stage, Mall of Qatar

Non-stop high-energy action as 360 ALLSTARS hits Qatar for the first time, live and free at Mall of Qatar!

Experience 10 days of world-class BMX stunts, basketball freestyle, breakdancing, Cyr wheel, beatboxing, and live drumming, all in one electrifying show! Part of their 2025 World Tour and seen by millions worldwide, it's an unmissable experience for all ages!

Minaretein Mosque Tour



September 26, 2025

4pm – 5:30pm

Education City

Explore the breathtaking architecture of the Minaretein Mosque on a guided English tour, and discover the mosque's central role in the spiritual and community life of Muslims. This inspiring journey offers a deeper understanding of faith, peace, and connection in one of Doha's most iconic landmarks.

Monochrome Exhibition



Until September 26, 2025

10am - 10pm

Qatar Photography Center, Katara Bldg 18

The Qatar Photography Center presents a black-and-white photography exhibition celebrating the beauty and impact of monochrome art.

The exhibition of more than 40 photos explores how light, shadow, and contrast can create powerful images that tell stories and evoke emotion, proving that great photography doesn't need colour to leave a lasting impression.

Live Art Exhibition at 21 High St

Until September 27, 2025

6pm - 10pm

21 High Street, Katara Cultural Village

See talented artists in action as they turn blank canvases into stunning works of art. From striking portraits to vivid landscapes and cultural masterpieces, this live art experience is a true celebration of artistic talent.

Spend evenings at Katara for live painting, creativity, and cultural expression. It's free!

Art and Creativity - A Journey Through Italy



September 27, 2025

Friday: 3pm to 9pm, Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 9am to 5pm

Bin Jelmood House, Msheireb Museums

Diverse activities are happening this weekend in celebration of Italian culture! Check out an exhibition that pays homage to the marble craftsmanship and industry of Italy, learn how to make the famous Italian tiramisu, and experience the richness of authentic Italian cuisine.

Also, families are invited to join Qatar Reads for an exclusive Family Reading Program event. Subscribe to the programme to take part in this engaging activity.

A Seat at the Table: Food & Feasting in the Islamic World



Until November 8, 2025

Weekdays: 9am – 7pm; Thursday: 9am–9pm; Friday: 1:30pm–7pm

Museum of Islamic Art

This exhibition offers a rich exploration of the cultural significance of food across the Islamic world, tracing its deep roots in Muslim traditions from the early days of Islam to the present. Through historical artifacts, culinary tools, and storytelling, it reveals how food has played a vital role not just in nourishment, but in rituals, hospitality, and community life.

Visitors will also gain insight into the impact of trade, migration, and innovation on the evolution of Islamic culinary traditions. From ancient recipes to modern interpretations, the exhibition highlights key developments and challenges that have shaped food culture across centuries. Tickets here .

Escape Room The Banquet of Secrets



Until December 20, 2025 (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday)

3pm, 4:30pm and 6pm

Museum of Islamic Art

This Thursday, experience Qatar's first-ever museum escape room for a group adventure that combines mystery, teamwork, and culture. Designed for teams of two to four people, this immersive activity takes you through interconnected themed chambers of four key figures: the Islamic Traveller, the Cook, the Physician, and the Calligrapher.

Advance registration is required, and you must receive a confirmation email before heading to this fun and challenging adeventure, but please note that kids below 14 years are not allowed. To book your escape, click here .