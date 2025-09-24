Local Groups Hails King's UN Address As A Landmark Defense Of Palestine

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) – Trade unions, political parties and community groups across Jordan on Wednesday hailed His Majesty King Abdullah II's speech before the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, describing it as a powerful defense of Palestine and a truthful reflection of Jordanian and Arab aspirations.The groups said the King's address reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering principles in standing up for the Palestinian cause and exposing Israeli practices targeting people, land and holy sites. They noted that the speech spoke on behalf of Jordanians and Arabs, articulating national and regional concerns with clarity and courage.The Jordan Engineers Association called the speech a "national honor document and a cry of global conscience," carrying the voice of the oppressed and strengthening Jordan's role as a moral reference point in the defense of justice and peace. It said the King placed the world before its historic and moral responsibilities, reminding it that the Palestinian–Israeli conflict is the world's longest and most unjust, rooted in occupation, killings, displacement, settlement and the desecration of holy sites.The association praised the King's clear warning that tampering with Jerusalem's historical and legal status would ignite a global conflict, stressing Jordan's Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites. It also highlighted Jordan's humanitarian leadership in Gaza, where it has become the hub of international relief, sending convoys, airlifts and field hospitals staffed by Jordanian armed forces and medical teams working under fire.The Jordanian Conservative Party said the speech underscored Palestinians' inalienable right to self-determination and statehood and that Hashemite Custodianship of Jerusalem must not be undermined. It cited the King's warning that provocative calls for "Greater Israel" threaten to drag the region into unpredictable turmoil, stressing the need for national unity behind Hashemite leadership against Israel's "state terrorism."The General Union of Voluntary Societies said the King's message was a roadmap that enhances Jordan's international standing and reaffirms its pioneering role in defending Arab causes, first and foremost Palestine.Its president, Amer Khawaldeh, pledged full support for the Hashemite leadership.The Jordan Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship and Creativity said the King spoke with clarity and honesty in holding Israel responsible for violence and instability, expressing the conscience of every free Jordanian and Arab. It said the speech was a strong call to end double standards, move beyond condemnations and take real action to halt the aggression and protect civilians.The Karak Sons' Diwan in Amman praised the King's "historic" address, saying it faithfully represented Jordanian and Arab values. It highlighted his insistence that a sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is not a gift but a right that cannot be bargained away.The diwan warned of the dangers of annexation and settlement in the West Bank, echoing the King's warning that such practices will fuel instability. It affirmed support for Jordan's efforts to stop the war on Gaza, ensure aid delivery, and resist attempts to fragment or sidestep Palestinian rights.The groups also commended the growing role of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, noting his presence alongside the King on the world stage as a living extension of Hashemite leadership and a voice for Jordanian youth. His participation, they said, reflects the unity and renewal of Jordan's leadership and inspires confidence in a future built on justice and dignity.They said the speech was both a warning to the world and a message of hope to the oppressed: that the voice of truth cannot be silenced, and that Jordan under its Hashemite leadership will remain the faithful guardian of Jerusalem and the steadfast supporter of the Palestinian people until they achieve full freedom and rights.